Girona vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UCL LIVE In India, US, UK and Australia?

English football giants Liverpool will be looking to hold on to their top spot in the UEFA Champions League table as they play against Spanish team Girona. Liverpool so far have five wins in five games and will be looking to continue their perfect run. As for Girona they are down in the 30th spot and have only one win in all their matches. Liverpool go in as clear favourites into this game.

Where will Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be played at the Montilivi Stadium.

When will Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:15 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool live on Paramount+.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Girona and Liverpool live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?