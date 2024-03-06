×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

'Go Madrid': Cristiano Ronaldo's out-of-the-blue message for Real Madrid sets alarm bells ringing

Cristiano Ronaldo has left a special note for his former club on the occasion of the club's 122nd anniversary. He was with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the UCL trophy. | Image:cristianoronaldo/X
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is arguably the biggest name in the eminent history of Real Madrid, has made it known that he is still a Madridista by heart. The Al-Nassr striker has left a special note for his former club on the occasion of the club's 122nd anniversary. Ronaldo was a part of the Real Madrid squad from 2009 to 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Real Madrid on the occasion of completing 122 years

While more than half a decade has passed since Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Real Madrid, the club is still etched in the heart of the Portuguese international. The 5-time Balon d'Or knows the significance of the date March 6, and what it means to the club and for the Madrid fans all over the world. It is the date when the club came into existence 122 years ago and Ronaldo highlighted the same across his social media platforms. He congratulated the club on the rare feat that it has reached and also congratulated the fans. Here's what he wrote:

“Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madrid family! Go Madrid!”

Ronaldo scored a total of 450 goals for Real Madrid in 438 games.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

