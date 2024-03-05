×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Goa to host next Beach Soccer National Championship

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Beach Soccer National Championship
Beach Soccer National Championship | Image:AIFF
  • 1 min read
The All India Football Federation’s Beach Soccer Committee held a meeting via video conferencing on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Ganapati Palguna, and attended by Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Mr. Jignesh Patil, and members Mr. S. Dhanasegar, Mr. K. Nizamuddin, Mr. Sanjay Meshack, and Mr. Upen Patel.

The Committee, in its first order of the day, appreciated the Goa Football Association for stepping up to host the next Beach Soccer National Championships.

Requests had come in from various Member Associations of the AIFF that the Federation provide some aid for them to acquire Beach Soccer equipment, which can be difficult to obtain. Taking this into consideration, the Committee suggested that the Federation reserve a part of its budget to not only help the various State FAs garner Beach Soccer-specific equipment, but also to train referees and coaches across the country about the game.

The Beach Soccer Committee also suggested that the various states, especially those in the coastal areas, be encouraged to hold their own Beach Soccer competitions to further spread the game across the country.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

