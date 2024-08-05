Published 09:53 IST, August 5th 2024
'Going to play 45 min next game': Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid STAR player to play vs Chelsea
In the upcoming game, Real Madrid's STAR player is set to feature for 45 minutes, as disclosed by Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the match against Chelsea.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti takes his seat on the bench ahead of the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:53 IST, August 5th 2024