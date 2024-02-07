English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:27 IST

'Goodbye Sunil Chhetri': India's horror show at AFC Asian Cup makes fans emotional for India captain

India lost to Syria in the third and final Group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Following the loss fans went in the meltdown over Sunil Chhetri.

Prateek Arya
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Tigers suffered a painful exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2023. In the do-or-die game, Team India lost to Syria, 1-0, therefore, crashed out of the tournament without much success. Following the loss, the dreadful assertion that this was Sunil Chhetri's final stint in this tournament has left fans in a meltdown.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost to Syria in its 3rd Group B encounter at AFC Asian Cup
  • With the loss, India's campaign at the AFC Asian Cup has concluded
  • India conceded a total of 6 goals in the tournament and could not find the back of the net even once

Also Read | Salah’s agent says Egypt star's injury is worse than previously feared

India's abysmal run at the AFC Asian Cup ends

Team India's misery in the Continental Cup went from bad to worse. Having endured a vicious beating against Australia and Uzbekistan, earlier in the tournament, India still had the chance of advancing to the next stage. However, to eradicate the dim hopes, Sunil Chhetri's men were completely outplayed by Syria in their Group B concluder.

Also Read | FIFA's response to a fan saying Chhetri is the best in Asia

Fans unhappy for Sunil Chhetri

Following the defeat, fans vented their anger on coach Igor Stimac for the team's selection and strategic choices. Besides being disgruntled over the performance of the team, many fans on social media cut out an emotional figure and tried to empathise with the state of the Indian captain, Sunil Chhetri. Enthusiasts went emotional after dwelling on what the future might hold for Sunil Chhetri.

After the horrendous show, a transition in the Indian football is expected. Moreover, some sackings and recruitments could be processed.
 

