The Indian Tigers suffered a painful exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2023. In the do-or-die game, Team India lost to Syria, 1-0, therefore, crashed out of the tournament without much success. Following the loss, the dreadful assertion that this was Sunil Chhetri's final stint in this tournament has left fans in a meltdown.

India lost to Syria in its 3rd Group B encounter at AFC Asian Cup

With the loss, India's campaign at the AFC Asian Cup has concluded

India conceded a total of 6 goals in the tournament and could not find the back of the net even once

India's abysmal run at the AFC Asian Cup ends

Team India's misery in the Continental Cup went from bad to worse. Having endured a vicious beating against Australia and Uzbekistan, earlier in the tournament, India still had the chance of advancing to the next stage. However, to eradicate the dim hopes, Sunil Chhetri's men were completely outplayed by Syria in their Group B concluder.

Fans unhappy for Sunil Chhetri

Following the defeat, fans vented their anger on coach Igor Stimac for the team's selection and strategic choices. Besides being disgruntled over the performance of the team, many fans on social media cut out an emotional figure and tried to empathise with the state of the Indian captain, Sunil Chhetri. Enthusiasts went emotional after dwelling on what the future might hold for Sunil Chhetri.

Ladies and Gentlemen, that was the last time you watched #SunilChhetri play in an AFC Asian Cup. Onto World Cup qualifiers and whatever is left of this ISL season. Will cheer for you till the end. https://t.co/ZE0L2SaSn4 — Nishant Ratnakar (@nishantr) January 23, 2024

Indian Football Team is still depend on 39yrs old Sunil Chhetri his bad game means India's bad game, the questions is who'll after Chhetri?



Forget about Chhetri bro, till now India doesn't have even replacement of Jeje #IndianFootball #SYRvIND pic.twitter.com/bx91NaNE4q — Ashraf ✪ (@Ashraf_FCG) January 23, 2024

Our Pride Our inspiration 🙏



SUNIL CHHETRI 👍👏💪💪



A LEGEND OF ASIAN FOOTBALL



Hope #TeamIndia qualifies for #WorldCup before his retirement



He deserves it at least to participate 🤷#sunilchhetri https://t.co/9hBhWcdyFG — Kunal Chatterjee (@KunalCh37079569) January 23, 2024

After the horrendous show, a transition in the Indian football is expected. Moreover, some sackings and recruitments could be processed.

