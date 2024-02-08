English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

'Greatest': Ronaldo ends the Greatest of All time debate with honest answer on Lionel Messi

Despite being one of the greatest in the history of the sport, Ronaldo names Messi as the real 'GOAT' of football.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lionel Messi clinched the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the third consecutive year after a close contest with Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati, an acclaimed striker from Barcelona and Spain, received the coveted Best FIFA Women's Player Award during a grand ceremony in London on January 16, 2024. Lionel Messi has ended the ‘GOAT” debate, according to several footballers and experts. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men’s Player Award 
  • Aitana Bonmati received the FIFA Women’s Player Award 
  • Pep Guardiola won ‌Best Men's Manager of the Year award

Also Read: Marseille signs defender Ulisses Garcia to boost options at left-back

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is dubbed the "Greatest" by Ronaldo

At the FIFA Best Awards 2023, Lionel Messi was honored with the Men’s Best Player of the Year award for the second consecutive time. Despite Messi's absence to accept the award, the accolade added to his impressive list of achievements. Messi, known for his historic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, has been at the center of debates about who deserves the title of the greatest football player.

Advertisement

During the ramp walk towards the award ceremony in London, Goal.com posed a question, asking individuals to describe Lionel Messi in one word. In response to this query, not Cristiano Ronaldo but the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario referred to Messi as the 'Greatest.' This acknowledgment from another football legend adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding Messi's status in the football world.

 Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends big message following Messi's triumph

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland were tied with 48 points for the award 

Lionel Messi won the FIFA The Best Men's Player Award for 2023 despite having the same number of points as the runner-up, Erling Haaland. According to the governing body's rules, the player who receives the most votes from national team captains wins the prize. Messi and Haaland gained 48 points from different groups, with Messi receiving 13 votes from captains, 11 from coaches and the media, and another 13 from fans, while Haaland received 11 votes from captains, 13 from coaches and the media, and 11 from supporters. Notably, Messi's success was mainly due to his superior vote total among the captains.

This victory was Messi's fourth FIFA Best Men's Player award in his brilliant career. The award assessment period ran from August 2022 until December 19, 2023. During this season, Messi's performances were critical to PSG's Ligue 1 title victory, with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, had incredible success with Manchester City, winning the European treble and finishing the season with 52 goals in 53 games. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement