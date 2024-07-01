sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:29 IST, July 1st 2024

Griezmann recalled by France in formation change to 4-4-2 for match against Belgium at Euro 2024

France recalled playmaker Antoine Griezmann and changed formation to a 4-4-2 for the round-of-16 match against Belgium at the European Championship. That meant captain Kylian Mbappé started alongside Marcus Thuram up front for Les Bleus, who have been playing in a 4-3-3 so far this tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe gestures next to his Antoine Griezmann during a training session in Paderborn, Germany | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:29 IST, July 1st 2024