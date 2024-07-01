Published 21:29 IST, July 1st 2024

Griezmann recalled by France in formation change to 4-4-2 for match against Belgium at Euro 2024

France recalled playmaker Antoine Griezmann and changed formation to a 4-4-2 for the round-of-16 match against Belgium at the European Championship. That meant captain Kylian Mbappé started alongside Marcus Thuram up front for Les Bleus, who have been playing in a 4-3-3 so far this tournament.