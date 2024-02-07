Advertisement

Manchester City take on Burnley on Thursday at 1:00 am in the Premier League. With Man City currently third in the standings and Burnley near the relegation zone, the match promises intense action. The Etihad Stadium will be the venue for what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter. As Man City vie for the top spot in the EPL, they will seek to dominate against struggling Burnley.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City vs Burnley will be played tomorrow

Manchester City are 3rd in the EPL table

Pep Guardiola and his squad are only 5 points away from the top spot, behind Liverpool and Arsenal

Pep Guardiola claimed that Erling Haaland is back for the Burnley fixture

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has confirmed that the team's top forward, Erling Haaland, will finally rejoin them on February 1, 2024, when they play Burnley.

Manchester City supporters are ecstatic to hear of Haaland's return, particularly after the forward missed two months of action due to a foot fracture he suffered in December 2023 during the team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. Haaland has missed a total of 10 City games in all kinds of competitions, thus his absence has been felt deeply. But now that the club has implemented a rigorous recovery programme, the sensational Norwegian player is cleared to return to action on the field. Speaking to ‌reporters, Pep Guardiola said:

"Apparently he will be selected, yeah. The first time he's back,"

PEP 💬 [Haaland] First time he is back. We have all the squad, we are stronger. He is an important player for us. pic.twitter.com/bvihoyCe22 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2024 Erling Haaland. A season you can only dream about. 🎥💫@ErlingHaaland pic.twitter.com/W04LiNDSwI — DSK (@0161Darren) January 27, 2024

Can the reunion of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland be pivotal for Manchester City?

Haaland's return provides a significant boost to the Manchester City club, which is aggressively battling for the Premier League title. Guardiola's club is now in third position on the points table, behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool by only five points and with a game in hand.

The return of Haaland is critical for City, especially given his prospective reunion with Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne just returned to duty on January 7, 2024, following a five-month absence due to a hamstring injury. The possibility of these two exciting players teaming up again adds another layer of strength to City's title hopes.