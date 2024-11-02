Published 08:29 IST, November 2nd 2024
Guridi goal gives Alaves 1-0 win over Mallorca
Jon Guridi scored late to give Alaves a 1-0 win at home against Mallorca in La Liga on Friday and snap a five-game losing streak.A sixth consecutive defeat would have marked the Basque club's worst league run in more than three years but Guridi’s goal with 14 minutes to go proved the difference.
