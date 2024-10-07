sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:29 IST, October 7th 2024

Harry Kane joins up with England after injury concerns in Bayern Munich game

Harry Kane has joined up with England for the upcoming Nations League games after going off with an apparent injury while playing for Bayern Munich, the German team said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane
Bayern’s Harry Kane gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany | Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst
18:29 IST, October 7th 2024