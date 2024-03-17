Advertisement

In a Bundesliga showdown, FC Bayern Munich outclassed SV Darmstadt 98 with a resounding 5-2 victory. Goals from Jamal Musiala (36', 64'), Harry Kane (45+1'), Serge Gnabry (74'), and Mathys Tel (90+3') highlighted Bayern's attacking prowess. Darmstadt's Tim Skarke (28') and Oscar Vilhelmsson (90+5') found the net but couldn't match Bayern's dominance. Bayern controlled possession with 76%, while registering 27 shots and displaying impressive form to secure the win at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.

Harry Kane creates Bundesliga history in his debut season with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's talismanic striker, carved his name into Bundesliga history with a spectacular performance in their 5-2 win against Darmstadt on Saturday, March 16. The English skipper broke Uwe Seeler's long-held record for the most goals scored by a rookie in Bundesliga history, marking yet another milestone in his incredible career.

Kane's transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 sparked speculation, but the 30-year-old has shown his worth with his prodigious goal-scoring ability. His equalising goal against Darmstadt in the first half was his 31st in just 26 Bundesliga outings since joining the Bavarian club.

In a thrilling first half, Kane's header just before halftime gave Bayern Munich the lead and moved him over the great Uwe Seeler's 30-goal record. Bayern Munich's victory against Darmstadt reduced the distance to seven points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who remain undefeated this season.

All 30 of Harry Kane's goals in 25 Bundesliga matches so far:pic.twitter.com/O24nHmnTWK — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 11, 2024

Bayern Munich has shown tenacity under Xabi Alonso's leadership, with Kane playing a key role in their season. Despite his individual excellence, Kane faces the risk of finishing the season without a trophy, since Bayern Munich is behind in the Bundesliga championship race and has been eliminated from the DFB Cup.

However, their progress in the UEFA Champions League provides a ray of optimism, as they moved to the quarterfinals with a comfortable victory against Lazio. Bayern Munich, who have been drawn against Arsenal in the final eight, views this competition as a possible way to win silverware this season.

Jamal Musiala's superb performance matched Kane's record-breaking accomplishment in the recent triumph over Darmstadt. The teenage German international scored two goals to help Bayern Munich dominate the pitch.

While Kane's immediate emphasis may be on guiding Bayern Munich to additional success, he is surely aiming to match Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record of 41 goals in a single season, demonstrating his desire and commitment.

