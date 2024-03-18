Harry Kane reacts after he was injured during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Bayern Munich in Darmstadt | Image: AP

Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite injuring his ankle while playing for Bayern Munich, the German club said Sunday.

England captain Kane was hurt when he collided with the goalpost in Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He scored his 31st league goal of the season in that game.

Bayern confirmed Kane had an ankle injury Sunday but didn't give details about its severity.

“The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department,” the club said.

England plays Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later, both at Wembley.

Bayern also said that full back Raphaël Guerreiro has dropped out of the Portugal squad with a “a minor muscle strain in his left upper thigh.” Portugal is due to play friendlies against Sweden on March 21 and Slovenia on March 26.