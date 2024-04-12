×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Monterrey fans 'Cristiano Ronaldo' plan works out as Lionel Messi falls into trap, Inter Miami loses

Following Inter Miami's defeat by Monterrey, Lionel Messi faced brutal mockery, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the match's outcome.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
In the Concacaf Champions Cup encounter, Monterrey emerged victorious with a 3-1 result over Inter Miami in the second leg of the quarter-final, securing a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Monterrey's Brandon Vazquez found the net in the 31st minute, followed by Germán Berterame in the 58th minute and Jesús Gallardo in the 64th minute. Inter Miami's Diego Gómez scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute. Additionally, Jordi Alba received a red card in the 78th minute. The match took place at Estadio BBVA.

Also Read: Rodrygo pays homage to Ronaldo with 'Siuu' celebration against Man City

Lionel Messi mocked by fans after Inter Miami’s humiliation against Monterrey

Social media users on platform X weren't holding back while criticising Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's quarterfinal loss to Monterrey (3–1) sent them out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Inter Miami lost the first leg 2-1, but they were unable to overcome Monterrey's superiority at the Estadio BBVA, going out 5-2 on aggregate. 

Even as an attacking duo with Luis Suarez, Messi was unable to swing the match in Inter Miami's favour. The Herons' only goal came in the 85th minute from Diego Gomez, but Brandon Vasquez (31'), German Berterame (58'), and Jesus Gallardo (64') sealed Monterrey's triumph. In the 78th minute, Jordi Alba was given a red card, which made matters worse. 

Messi received criticism for his performance even if he assisted throughout the game. The 36-year-old lost four duels, finished 44 out of 56 passes with a 79% completion rate, and made no precise crosses. He also failed to register a shot on target in three attempts. 
Among the criticism, a fan claimed that, given the outcome, Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Messi.

Lionel Messi will now be seen in action leading Inter Miami against Sporting KC on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

