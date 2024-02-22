Advertisement

In today's MLS season opener match, Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. Robert Taylor's goal at 39' put Inter Miami in the lead, and Diego Gómez sealed the win with a goal at the 83' mark, with assists coming from former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Despite Real Salt Lake's advantage in shots (17 vs. 15), Inter Miami's efficient play, with 56% possession and 8 shots on target, led to their triumph.

Lionel Messi performed an unbelievable skill against Real Salt Lake

During Inter Miami's MLS first match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lionel Messi made headlines with a daring move. A Real Salt Lake player who had fallen just outside the penalty area gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ignoring the chaos, Messi masterfully dribbled past the falling player by chipping the ball over him, maintaining possession, and tried a shot on goal, astonishing the crowd with his daring.

In addition to showing off his flair, Messi helped Inter Miami score in the first half by setting up Robert Taylor's goal. Wednesday was Inter Miami's first MLS regular-season match, and Messi won over supporters right away with his deft plays—even when they required dodging a downed opponent.

Lionel Messi with the over the body dribble!pic.twitter.com/63ElhQxdRG — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 22, 2024

Fans react to Lionel Messi's chip over the injured player\

This was insane. — Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) February 22, 2024 Only if you’ve played football, you could dimension how good you gotta be to do that💀 — Pedro Gutierrez (@Pedrogu07) February 22, 2024 They are defending with their lives — 🇺🇸 J.C 🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇨🇺 (@JotaCe_DeCaux) February 22, 2024 u must be mad if you watch him and still think anyone better than him — what SS looking at ? (@Rohitnation45) February 22, 2024 Nobody dead or alive has ever been like/ will ever be like Lionel Messi. Never again. — Jacob (@UtdJacobi) February 22, 2024

Lionel Messi, born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, stands at 1.70m and plays as a right winger for the Argentina national team, with an impressive 180 caps and 106 goals. His career statistics highlight his exceptional impact, with a total of 889 appearances and an impressive 721 goals across various competitions. Notably, his time in La Liga saw him secure 474 goals in 520 appearances, while his UEFA Champions League record stands at 129 goals in 163 appearances. Messi's influence is truly remarkable, with consistent achievements that demonstrate his exceptional skill and contribution to the sport. Messi is eyeing to make a similar impact in ‌MLS with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

