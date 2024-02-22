Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:52 IST

HE IS NOT HUMAN! Lionel Messi’s unrealistic skills at MLS season opener match leaves fans stunned

Lionel Messi's extraordinary performance during the MLS season opener match astonishes fans, emphasizing his superhuman skills and impact vs Real Salt Lake.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In today's MLS season opener match, Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. Robert Taylor's goal at 39' put Inter Miami in the lead, and Diego Gómez sealed the win with a goal at the 83' mark, with assists coming from former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Despite Real Salt Lake's advantage in shots (17 vs. 15), Inter Miami's efficient play, with 56% possession and 8 shots on target, led to their triumph.

Lionel Messi performed an unbelievable skill against Real Salt Lake 

During Inter Miami's MLS first match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lionel Messi made headlines with a daring move. A Real Salt Lake player who had fallen just outside the penalty area gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ignoring the chaos, Messi masterfully dribbled past the falling player by chipping the ball over him, maintaining possession, and tried a shot on goal, astonishing the crowd with his daring.

In addition to showing off his flair, Messi helped Inter Miami score in the first half by setting up Robert Taylor's goal. Wednesday was Inter Miami's first MLS regular-season match, and Messi won over supporters right away with his deft plays—even when they required dodging a downed opponent.

Advertisement

Fans react to Lionel Messi's chip over the injured player\

Lionel Messi, born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, stands at 1.70m and plays as a right winger for the Argentina national team, with an impressive 180 caps and 106 goals. His career statistics highlight his exceptional impact, with a total of 889 appearances and an impressive 721 goals across various competitions. Notably, his time in La Liga saw him secure 474 goals in 520 appearances, while his UEFA Champions League record stands at 129 goals in 163 appearances. Messi's influence is truly remarkable, with consistent achievements that demonstrate his exceptional skill and contribution to the sport. Messi is eyeing to make a similar impact in ‌MLS with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

13 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    11 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo