Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
'He's been paying': The Rock calls out Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged purchase of Instagram followers
The Rock accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of purchasing Instagram followers, casting doubt on the authenticity of the footballer's social media presence.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo's impact transcends football, solidifying his status as one of the greatest athletes in history. His unparalleled skill, athleticism, and adaptability have earned him global acclaim, inspiring countless fans worldwide. Beyond the pitch, Ronaldo's philanthropy and humanitarian efforts have further endeared him to fans, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact off the field. With an immense following and an indelible influence on the sport, Ronaldo's legacy as a global icon continues to resonate across cultures and generations.
Also Read: India football team to fly on chartered flight for away tie
Advertisement
WWE star ‘The Rock’ accuses Cristiano Ronaldo for buying followers
As per the reports, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, having an astounding 623 million followers on Meta's platform. Not to be outdone, though, 51-year-old Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson maintains his position as the most followed actor and wrestler on Instagram, with more than 397 million devoted followers.
Advertisement
During a Q&A session, when asked about the global football superstar, The Rock seized the opportunity to inject humor, quipping with a smirk,
“Oh my God... he's [Ronaldo] been paying for his followers for years.”
Fans and media circles speculated and talked about the funny comment. Ronaldo is the definition of sports celebrity; he is the most followed football player in the world and is among the most paid players in the world. On the other hand, none can equal The Rock's legendary status in both the WWE and Hollywood film industries. He is an unparalleled presence in both arenas.
Advertisement
The Rock's joke was probably inspired by his friendly competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, which has been going on for a while, as well as some recent changes to their social media rankings.
Even with their lighthearted banter, it's clear that their separate social media influence is competitive. When it came to Instagram post revenues in 2021, Ronaldo outperformed The Rock, earning $1.6 million as opposed to The Rock's $1.52 million per post. This was a significant departure from 2020, when The Rock had the highest ranking with $1.15 million.
Advertisement
Also Read: Ranjit Bajaj raises alarm over alleged match-fixing in Indian Football
Ronaldo's quick ascent to fame on social media was another evidence of his domination. Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi by 124 million followers in November 2022, making history as the first superstar on Instagram to have more than 500 million followers. The Rock, meanwhile, continued to be quite active and held the fifth-most number of followers (397 million).
Advertisement
Apart from Instagram, Ronaldo's impact is also seen on Facebook, where his profile has 168 million followers, the most of any celebrity. Ronaldo's influence in both on and off the pitch is unmatched.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.