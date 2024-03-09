×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

'He's been paying': The Rock calls out Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged purchase of Instagram followers

The Rock accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of purchasing Instagram followers, casting doubt on the authenticity of the footballer's social media presence.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
The Rock and Cristiano Ronaldo
The Rock and Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:WWE, AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact transcends football, solidifying his status as one of the greatest athletes in history. His unparalleled skill, athleticism, and adaptability have earned him global acclaim, inspiring countless fans worldwide. Beyond the pitch, Ronaldo's philanthropy and humanitarian efforts have further endeared him to fans, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact off the field. With an immense following and an indelible influence on the sport, Ronaldo's legacy as a global icon continues to resonate across cultures and generations.

Also Read: India football team to fly on chartered flight for away tie

Advertisement

WWE star ‘The Rock’ accuses Cristiano Ronaldo for buying followers 

As per the reports, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, having an astounding 623 million followers on Meta's platform. Not to be outdone, though, 51-year-old Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson maintains his position as the most followed actor and wrestler on Instagram, with more than 397 million devoted followers.

Advertisement

During a Q&A session, when asked about the global football superstar, The Rock seized the opportunity to inject humor, quipping with a smirk,

 “Oh my God... he's [Ronaldo] been paying for his followers for years.”

Fans and media circles speculated and talked about the funny comment. Ronaldo is the definition of sports celebrity; he is the most followed football player in the world and is among the most paid players in the world. On the other hand, none can equal The Rock's legendary status in both the WWE and Hollywood film industries. He is an unparalleled presence in both arenas.

Advertisement

The Rock's joke was probably inspired by his friendly competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, which has been going on for a while, as well as some recent changes to their social media rankings.

Even with their lighthearted banter, it's clear that their separate social media influence is competitive. When it came to Instagram post revenues in 2021, Ronaldo outperformed The Rock, earning $1.6 million as opposed to The Rock's $1.52 million per post. This was a significant departure from 2020, when The Rock had the highest ranking with $1.15 million.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ranjit Bajaj raises alarm over alleged match-fixing in Indian Football

Ronaldo's quick ascent to fame on social media was another evidence of his domination. Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi by 124 million followers in November 2022, making history as the first superstar on Instagram to have more than 500 million followers. The Rock, meanwhile, continued to be quite active and held the fifth-most number of followers (397 million).

Advertisement

Apart from Instagram, Ronaldo's impact is also seen on Facebook, where his profile has 168 million followers, the most of any celebrity. Ronaldo's influence in both on and off the pitch is unmatched.

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo