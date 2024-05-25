How can Manchester United PIP Chelsea to qualify for Europa League next season in FA Cup Final?

Advertisement

Manchester United are all set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final and have a chance to redeem themselves in what has been a tough season.

Manchester United endured a terrible season by their lofty standards as they finished 8th in the Premier League table and witnessed one of their worst seasons in the English top flight in history.

Erik Ten Hag's side however can still salvage their season and despite finishing 8th in the Premier League and Chelsea finishing 6th in the Premier League, the Reds can pip Chelsea for the Europa League spot for next season.

Chelsea finished with 63 points while Manchester United with 60, however they are all set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final and have a chance to win a silverware this season.

And not just that here's how Manchester United can play Europa League football next season instead of Chelsea.

How Manchester United can qualify for Europa League?

According to the new rules, only the fifth spot in the Premier League table guarantees a Europa League spot for next season. The second representation of England into the Europa League comes from the team that wins the FA Cup.

Hence, despite Chelsea finishing 6th and United 8th, if Manchester United beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup they will seal their qualification into next season's Europa League.

A Manchester derby like no other 🔴⚔️🔵



It's #FACupFinal day 🏆🔥#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xnqCv9Vq8H — Manchester United (@ManUtd)

Chelsea will be relegated to the Europa League Conference League and the seventh placed Newcastle United will miss out on European Football altogether.

FA Cup final to salvage the season

Manchester United and Manchester City square off in the FA Cup final at the home of football in Wembley on Saturday. Erik Ten Hag and his side are looking for the silverware to salvage what has been their worst season in domestic football statistically.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City want to continue their dominance and stranglehold on English Football as they aim to retain the FA Cup crown and complete a domestic double having already won the Premier League title on the final day of the season.