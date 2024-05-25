Updated May 25th, 2024 at 11:50 IST
How can Manchester United PIP Chelsea to qualify for Europa League next season in FA Cup Final?
Here's how Erik Ten Haag's Manchester United can pip Chelsea and qualify for the Europa League in 2024-25 season.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Manchester United are all set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final and have a chance to redeem themselves in what has been a tough season.
Manchester United endured a terrible season by their lofty standards as they finished 8th in the Premier League table and witnessed one of their worst seasons in the English top flight in history.
Advertisement
Erik Ten Hag's side however can still salvage their season and despite finishing 8th in the Premier League and Chelsea finishing 6th in the Premier League, the Reds can pip Chelsea for the Europa League spot for next season.
Chelsea finished with 63 points while Manchester United with 60, however they are all set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final and have a chance to win a silverware this season.
Advertisement
And not just that here's how Manchester United can play Europa League football next season instead of Chelsea.
Also Read | Real Madrid receive MASSIVE BLOW
Advertisement
How Manchester United can qualify for Europa League?
According to the new rules, only the fifth spot in the Premier League table guarantees a Europa League spot for next season. The second representation of England into the Europa League comes from the team that wins the FA Cup.
Advertisement
Hence, despite Chelsea finishing 6th and United 8th, if Manchester United beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup they will seal their qualification into next season's Europa League.
Chelsea will be relegated to the Europa League Conference League and the seventh placed Newcastle United will miss out on European Football altogether.
Also Read | Barcelona sack Xavi as the head coach of the club
Advertisement
FA Cup final to salvage the season
Manchester United and Manchester City square off in the FA Cup final at the home of football in Wembley on Saturday. Erik Ten Hag and his side are looking for the silverware to salvage what has been their worst season in domestic football statistically.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City want to continue their dominance and stranglehold on English Football as they aim to retain the FA Cup crown and complete a domestic double having already won the Premier League title on the final day of the season.
Advertisement
Published May 25th, 2024 at 11:50 IST