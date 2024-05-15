Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, and Arsenal's Ben White, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham | Image: AP

In a compelling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City emerged victorious against Tottenham with a 2-0 win. Erling Haaland showcased his scoring prowess with goals in the 51st and 90+1st minutes. The game was intense, with both teams showing strong performances. Manchester City's precise play led to 5 shots on target out of 8 attempts, demonstrating their clinical efficiency. The match concluded with Tottenham facing defeat despite a spirited effort.

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League after Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0?

After defeating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to take the lead in the Premier League standings, Arsenal is still hoping to win the league.

This victory extends the title competition to the final matchday, unlike the previous season, when the Gunners surrendered their advantage to Manchester City in the closing weeks.

Under Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal, who were last named Premier League winners in 2004 under Arsene Wenger, has made considerable strides. They have also advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in fourteen years this season.

After defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, Manchester City—Arteta's previous team and Arsenal's biggest opponent this season—reclaimed the top rank.

The final matchups are Arsenal vs. Everton and Manchester City vs. West Ham United on May 19. Arsenal's chances of winning the league title will depend on Manchester City's performance, even if they win their most recent match.

How is it possible for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to lift the Premier League in 2023/24 season?

With 89 possible points at the end of the season, Arsenal will have ousted Manchester City, who now have 88 points with a game in hand, if Arsenal win against Everton. If Manchester City lose to West Ham United (Arsenal will win the league), in case City draw West Ham both teams (Arsenal and City) will have 89 points, and the winner will be chosen using the following parameters.

If two teams in the Premier League finish with the same amount of points, their spot in the standings is decided by:

Goal difference

Number of goals scored

The team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches

The team with the most away goals in the head-to-head