Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

How much money Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid? Frenchman's WHOPPING wages revealed

According to reports Kylian Mbappe is set to move to Real Madrid following the end of the season. Know much he would earn being a Galactico.

Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ever since the update of Kylian Mbappe confirming his potential departure from PSG has broken out, there has been an inundation of assertions related to the future of the French captain. Meanwhile, the never-ending Mbappe to Real Madrid speculations have once again emerged. However, considering the reverberations the apparent transfer is making, it seems something solid is about to arrive soon.

Also Read | MLS kicks off with all eyes on Lionel Messi & Co. at Inter Miami

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid all clear?

Kylian Mbappe has been a star performer for the Paris Saint-Germain. Following a loan stint in the 2017-18 season, Mbappe made the full transfer to the club in 2018. The forward has proven to be a goalscoring machine for the club. However, it seems the time has come for him to accept a new challenge. According to credible reports, Mbappe has made up his mind and will exit PSG by the end of the 2023-24 season.

Also Read | Messi clarifies on not playing at Hong Kong game

How much money Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid?

Thus, who will be the taker? Moreover, who would be able to afford the wages of the striker? As per the reports spiraling from different foreign publications, he is set to become a new Galactico soon. Further reports suggest, he will wear the iconic No.10 jersey at the club, which is currently worn by Luka Modric. Now, as per a new update by BBC, his likely earnings have also been divulged.

Some whopping numbers have come forward. According to the revelation, Kylian Mbappe will sign a 5-year deal with Los Blancos, which will culminate in 2029. During his stay, he will earn €15m a season, plus a €150m signing-on bonus to be paid over five years.

Real Madrid have been after Kylian Mbappe for quite some time. In the past, it has appeared that the club is all set to crack the deal, yet, for some reason or another the deal has always been hampered. But with all these reports flowing, it seems the time has come. However, in the case of Kylian Mbappe, it is not over until it is over.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

