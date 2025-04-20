Huge Setback For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski Injury Put Them At Risk Ahead Of Copa del Rey Final Against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona have been dealt a major blow ahead of a crucial run of important matches. The Spanish giants are scheduled to face archrivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, followed by a Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

FC Barcelona Have Been Rocked By Another Injury

Barcelona have confirmed their star striker suffered a hamstring injury during the dramatic win over Celta Vigo in the last La Liga game. An official statement confirmed the development. “Tests carried out this Sunday have confirmed that first-team player Robert Lewandowski has an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. His return to team training will depend on how the injury progresses.”

Lewandowski is currently topping the goal-scoring charts for FC Barcelona and has been their go-to man in the Spanish top flight. Barcelona ae currently topping the La Liga table by seven points, although Real Madrid have a match in hand. Hansi Flick's team is also set to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal and Lewandowski's absence could be a massive blow.

The former Bayern Munich forward hurt his leg in the dying minutes of the last game, which was also his 100th game in the Barcelona jersey.

FC Barcelona's Quadruple Dream Stays On

As per Spanish media, the Polish striker could miss up to three weeks, which means he is expected to miss the Copa del Rey final against Los Blancos, followed by the UCL semi against Inter. Flick has used both Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres as a number nine and might have to rejig his plans in the upcoming matches.