Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium | Image: AP

In the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain F.C., sealing a 2-0 aggregate win. Mats Hummels was the hero, scoring the only goal of the match in the 50th minute. Despite PSG's 70% possession and 30 shots, they were unable to find the back of the net, as Dortmund's defense held strong. The match concluded with Dortmund celebrating their well-deserved win at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe takes responsibility for PSG’s UCL exit after loss to Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe, the attacker for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), accepted full responsibility for his team's performance after PSG's 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. PSG was unable to score in either of the two matches, and they lost 2-0 overall.

After the game, Mbappe spoke to the media, as Goal reported:

“I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn't do enough. When we talk about being efficient in the boxes, I think I'm the one targeted. I'm the guy who should score goals and be decisive.” “When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow. That's not a problem. The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That's life and we have to move on, me and the team.” “I don't know if they were better than us. We don't need to denigrate them. In my humble opinion, they were superior in the two boxes. They came once or twice in ours and scored.” “We went often in theirs and we never managed to score. It's a fact. I don't like to talk about being unlucky. When you are good, it doesn't hit the post, it goes in. Today, we were not good enough, us the attackers.”

Another year, another exit from the Champions League for Kylian Mbappe

The only goal of the first leg, played in Germany, was scored by Niclas Füllkrug. Veteran defender Mats Hummels scored in the second leg, however, and was named Player of the Match in both matches and is ready to play his second UCL final with BVB.