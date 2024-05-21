Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP

Manchester United currently face a challenging period, marking one of their lowest points in recent history. Their disappointing 8th-place finish in the Premier League under the management of Erik ten Hag has resulted in a failure to secure European football for the upcoming season. It reflects a significant setback for the club.

Rio Ferdinand is not happy with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has voiced concerns over Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, saying that even if the club defeats Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25, the Dutch manager will be fired. Ferdinand said in a video on his YouTube account that INEOS, the team's potential new owners, would probably favour a managerial change, making it doubtful that Manchester United will keep Ten Hag beyond this season. Rio Ferdinand said:

"The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don’t think ten Hag will be there come next season. I’m not saying that’s what I want, I’m just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think. I don’t think [winning the FA Cup] changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. I’ve not spoken to anyone there, this is just an assumption, this is what I think," Ferdinand said.



Potential managers Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, and Kieran McKenna have all been linked to Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand has displeased with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team this season. While he conceded that injuries have been a hindrance, he maintained that the available players might have done more. Ferdinand also mentioned how much the squad depends on Bruno Fernandes. Rio Ferdinand added:

"Put injuries aside, the performances of the team have been so bad," he said. “Most teams have had injuries, maybe not to the same extent as Man United. I keep saying this, I sound like a broken record: performance level can drop but your style of football should be there to identify. It’s not.” “I don’t know what we are. I don’t know who we are. Who are we as a team? What are we? We rely [on Bruno Fernandes]. And that would be an alarm bell for me. The moment Bruno came out of the team, the fall-off of that team was a joke. The worst performances I’ve seen in many, many years against Crystal Palace.”

The Red Devils are presently not scheduled to participate in any European competitions for the upcoming season because they finished eighth in the Premier League this year. But if they win the FA Cup final against Manchester City, they might be able to guarantee a position in the Europa League.