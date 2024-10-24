Published 17:38 IST, October 24th 2024
I-League 2024-25 to kick off on Nov 22 with double-header
The 2024-25 I-League season will kick off on November 22, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday. The opening day will feature a double-header with Sreenidi Deccan facing Gokulam Kerala in Hyderabad, and Inter Kashi hosting SC Bengaluru at Naihati in West Bengal.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
I-League 2024-25 to kick-off on November 22 | Image: i-league.org
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:11 IST, October 24th 2024