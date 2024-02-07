English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

‘I'm wasting my time…’- Portuguese coach counters CR7's Saudi League superiority claim over Ligue 1

Portuguese coach offers a rebuttal to Cristiano Ronaldo's assertion of the Saudi Pro League's superiority over Ligue 1.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Since joining the Saudi Pro League after joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying great success in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 campaign has been good for the Portuguese striker, who has been playing to his utmost abilities. Many have joined the SPL after Cristiano's example, which has increased competitiveness. Recently, CR7 made a huge declaration about how the Saudi Football League is stronger and better than French leagues like Ligue 1.

Paulo Fonseca made a huge statement on SPL vs Ligue 1 controversy 

French Ligue 1 manager Paulo Fonseca has shared his thoughts on remarks made recently by fellow national Cristiano Ronaldo about the caliber of the league. The Al Nassr player, Ronaldo, said earlier this week that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French top division.

After winning five UEFA Champions League championships in Europe, Ronaldo moved to the Middle East in 2023. He left Manchester United in 2022 due to a disagreement with the club's management over a contract.

Ronaldo's unexpected acquisition by Al Nassr at the age of 38 attracted interest from all around the world, and he has performed admirably for the Saudi team. Considering his age, he has accomplished a fantastic accomplishment this season, leading Al Alami with 20 goals and 9 assists in 18 league matches.

Paulo Fonseca, the manager of Lille, responded succinctly during his news conference to Ronaldo's recent remarks in the media emphasising the supremacy of the Saudi League one year into his term. Fonseca refused to have a lengthy conversation, saying he didn't want to waste his time (according to French Football Weekly). Paulo said: 

“I don't think it's good what he said. I don't want to make a comparison. If he feels happy in Saudi Arabia, I'm happy for him. There are things that don't deserve to be [answered]. I'm wasting my time answering them. These statements are part of it. I think intelligent people will understand why he made this statement.”

Is French Ligue-1 better than Saudi Pro League? 

Sports data provider Opta provided evidence against Cristiano Ronaldo's claim, bolstering the idea that the French league plays at a higher level. No more than five Saudi Pro League teams made it into the top 24, with Al Hilal taking the lead at No. 8, according to Opta's power rankings. Even though the Saudi Pro League has been drawing big names lately, the statistics suggests that it is still not as competitive as leagues in Europe.

 

 

 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

