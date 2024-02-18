PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as the most hyped player of the moment when it was revealed that he could be playing his final Ligue 1 season. The French striker has informed Paris Saint-Germain and the club president that this is his final season and that he will leave in the summer. Several clubs have emerged as front-runners to make enticing offers for the striker. However, one club stands out as an appropriate location for the Frenchman which is the La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid CF.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti opens up on the Kylian Mbappé-Madrid talks

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, has finally discussed the whole Kylian Mbappé-Real Madrid craze. The coach stated that preparing his players for Sunday's Spanish league game at Rayo Vallecano is his main priority and that he is not considering the possibility of signing Mbappé. When asked if his players were discussing the French striker in the locker room or if he would like to coach the forward, Ancelotti avoided the subject.

“I see and hear things. And I understand that it is the topic of the day for you, but for us it’s tomorrow’s game. We have to play well tomorrow, that’s what I think,” Ancelotti said.

Kylian Mbappe talks with Karim Benzema during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes

“We talked about the game, we saw videos of Rayo, we know that this is a vital game for us this season. What I would like to do is to finish this season well, to win titles. That’s what I would like. There’s a long time to go before next season,”

he added.

Kylian Mbappé is all set to depart from PSG after seven years of association with the Ligue 1 club and will become a free agent. He notified PSG in 2022 that he would not initiate a contract extension.

Once Kylian Mbappé lands in the free agent market, there could be a massive bidding war. However, most people believe Madrid is in the lead. Mbappé never disguised his desire to play for the dominant Spanish team in the future. A few years back, the La Liga team attempted to recruit Mbappé, but the winger ultimately chose to remain with PSG. However, there appears to be a great deal of respect between the teams, and there's a greater chance than ever that Mbappe will play at Santiago Bernabeu.

(With AP Inputs)