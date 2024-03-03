Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:20 IST

'I was like very good': Lionel Messi Shocks Inter Miami Teammate Julian Gressel With Fluent English

While he is known as a man of few words but Lionel Messi knows how to make himself understand, whether it in Spanish or in English language.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While he is known to do all the talking work with his feet, there also have been cases when Lionel Messi has been seen mumbling words on the field. Still not as verbose and expressive as his long-time adversary, Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lionel Messi does command instructions to his teammates when in need. The recent occurrence of the same highlights that Messi is not only fluent in Spanish but also knows how to put his case forward in English.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti expresses shock over Real Madrid's disallowed goal

Advertisement

Lionel Messi shocks Inter Miami midfielder with fluent English

Contrary to all the opinions, Inter Miami mid-fielder Julian Gressel has brought forward an episode which suggests that the 8-time Balon d'Or winner has a good grasp of the English language. Gressel revealed how the Argentine gave him clear-cut instructions in English. 

Advertisement

“I think it was the first game against Al Hilal and he [Messi] came over to me and said something in English. That was the first time he spoke to me in English.

Julian seemingly did not expect Messi to speak such good English, and while he was astonished, Messi saw it as an opportunity to showcase his humour.  

Advertisement

“Now, we change. You stay and Jordi runs. Jordi goes more in behind.’ I was like okay, sounds good. He goes, ‘English, pretty good no?’ I was like ‘yes, very, very good, I understood everything’.”

Also Read | Lionel Messi applauds Inter Miami's dominant 5-0 victory over Orlando

Advertisement

Lionel Messi with Inter Miami

Ever since Lionel Messi joined the MLS club, he has somewhat changed the fate of Inter Miami. From languishing at the bottom half of the table, Messi has brought the side title title-winning contention. The MLS 2024/25 season which has just begun will be crucial for Messi and will define whether his sensational transfer will be termed a success or a failure. He has the support of his old Barca teammates, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. So, far three matches have gone by in the season and Inter Miami are right there at the top of the Eastern Conference table. Will they be able to maintain the consistency? All to look forward to.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

an hour ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rihanna Reacts To Video Of Her Doing 'Zingaat' With Janhvi Kapoor

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,

    Videos13 minutes ago

  3. Colman Reveals Reason Behind Delay In Season 3 Of Zendaya Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Erupts At Door Manufacturing Company Office

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Inside Photos Of Celebs From Tusker Trail Event At Anant-Radhika’s Bash

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo