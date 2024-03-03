Advertisement

While he is known to do all the talking work with his feet, there also have been cases when Lionel Messi has been seen mumbling words on the field. Still not as verbose and expressive as his long-time adversary, Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lionel Messi does command instructions to his teammates when in need. The recent occurrence of the same highlights that Messi is not only fluent in Spanish but also knows how to put his case forward in English.

Lionel Messi shocks Inter Miami midfielder with fluent English

Contrary to all the opinions, Inter Miami mid-fielder Julian Gressel has brought forward an episode which suggests that the 8-time Balon d'Or winner has a good grasp of the English language. Gressel revealed how the Argentine gave him clear-cut instructions in English.

“I think it was the first game against Al Hilal and he [Messi] came over to me and said something in English. That was the first time he spoke to me in English.

Julian seemingly did not expect Messi to speak such good English, and while he was astonished, Messi saw it as an opportunity to showcase his humour.

“Now, we change. You stay and Jordi runs. Jordi goes more in behind.’ I was like okay, sounds good. He goes, ‘English, pretty good no?’ I was like ‘yes, very, very good, I understood everything’.”

Lionel Messi with Inter Miami

Ever since Lionel Messi joined the MLS club, he has somewhat changed the fate of Inter Miami. From languishing at the bottom half of the table, Messi has brought the side title title-winning contention. The MLS 2024/25 season which has just begun will be crucial for Messi and will define whether his sensational transfer will be termed a success or a failure. He has the support of his old Barca teammates, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. So, far three matches have gone by in the season and Inter Miami are right there at the top of the Eastern Conference table. Will they be able to maintain the consistency? All to look forward to.