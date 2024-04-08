Advertisement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks Arsenal will get the better of Manchester United next month if the Red Devils continue to play like the way they did on Sunday against The Reds. United and Liverpool played an intriguing 2-2 draw at the Old Trafford. The draw could be gauged a change missed for Klopp's team to take the lead in the Premier League table.

Also Read | ISL: Mohammedan Sporting confident of meeting club licensing criteria

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp envisages the result of Manchester United vs Arsenal game

Whenever Liverpool and Manchester United collide, the field gets filled with fireworks. On Sunday something similar of the sort took place when the teams came in front of each other. Liverpool drew the first blood in the 23rd minute when Luis Diaz fired one inside the net. United bounced back in the second half, when in the space of 17 minutes the home side slotted two goals and took the lead. Bruno Fernandes and Kobiee Mainoo were on the score sheet for United. United were approaching towards the win, but Mohamed Salah had the last say in the match. Salah converted the spot kick in the 84th minute of the game to level the score.

Advertisement

Following the end of the match, Jurgen Klopp stated that Arsenal will likely get the result against Man United if the former do not bring improvements to the table.

“Arsenal is a good football team," Klopp said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. "If Man United play like they did today, Arsenal will win the game. I am 100% sure of that.”

Advertisement

🔴 Klopp on Arsenal to face Man Utd: “Arsenal is a good football team. If Man United play like they did today, Arsenal will win the game”.



“I am 100% sure of that”. pic.twitter.com/IKkRTeJ2Q0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2024

Also Read | Pulisic puts AC Milan on path to win

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Match Summary

Mohamed Salah scored an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement

The title challengers had looked like suffering a first defeat in the league since February after two stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz had put a dominant Liverpool in front in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp’s team trailed in the final 10 minutes of regulation time until Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down substitute Harvey Elliott in the box.

With boos ringing around the stadium, Salah calmly sent United goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way to move Liverpool level on points with first-place Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City in third.

Advertisement

For a long time the Merseyside club looked set to go clear at the top again with a commanding first-half performance that saw the visitors register 15 shots at goal, compared to none for United.

The only surprise was that Klopp’s players didn’t take full advantage of that disparity and led by just one goal at the break.

Advertisement

That came from a corner routine in the 23rd minute that exploited United’s sloppy defending, with Darwin Nunez heading to an unmarked Luis Diaz at the far post to volley home.

By that point Dominik Szoboszlai had already forced Onana into an outstanding save when through on goal and fired wide with another effort from close range.

Advertisement

Salah had two more chances from dangerous positions as Liverpool repeatedly cut through United’s defense without extending its lead.

Having escaped without further punishment, United made Liverpool pay five minutes into the second half through a moment of brilliance from Fernandes and a moment to forget for Jarell Quansah.

Advertisement

There didn’t appear to be any danger when the Liverpool defender had the ball in his own half and tried to play a short pass. But his under-hit effort was seized on by Fernandes, who struck a first-time shot from just past the halfway line and beat goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who was out of his goal.

(With inputs from AP)