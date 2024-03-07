×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Igor Stimac announces list of probables for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan

The Blue Tigers will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian football players
Indian football players | Image:AIFF
The Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Blue Tigers will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. India’s home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.  

The list of probables: 

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

