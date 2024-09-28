sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:35 IST, September 28th 2024

In-form Christian Pulisic on target again as AC Milan overpowers Lecce 3-0 in Serie A

Christian Pulisic kept up his scoring form as AC Milan netted three goals in five minutes shortly before halftime in a 3-0 win over Lecce in the Italian league on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Image: Spada/LaPresse via AP
09:35 IST, September 28th 2024