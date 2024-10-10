sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:20 IST, October 10th 2024

In Wrexham, the ‘Rob and Ryan effect’ goes beyond the soccer club as tourism and investments grow

Clutching a pint of Guinness in one hand and flicking through photos on his cell phone in the other, Nestor Aguedelo laughed and joked with his wife and sister-in-law in a corner of The Turf, a pub in north Wales that has rapidly become one of Britain’s most unlikely tourist hot spots.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
In Wrexham, the ‘Rob and Ryan effect’ goes beyond the soccer club as tourism and investments grow | Image: AP
  • 7 min read
