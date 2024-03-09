Updated March 9th, 2024 at 00:15 IST
India football team to fly on chartered flight for away tie against Afghanistan in Abha
In a ground-breaking move, the Indian men's football team is set to travel on a chartered plane to Abha, Saudi Arabia for its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round 2 away match against Afghanistan.
In a ground-breaking move, the Indian men's football team is set to travel on a chartered plane to Abha, Saudi Arabia for its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round 2 away match against Afghanistan, scheduled for March 21, the AIFF said on Friday.
The move comes after India coach Igor Stimac highlighted serious logistical concerns, prompting the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey to take the unprecedented step.
In a candid meeting with the AIFF chief here, Stimac raised concerns about the arduous journey that would require them to change flights thrice.
