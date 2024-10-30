sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:28 IST, October 30th 2024

India to play international football friendly Match against Malaysia on Nov 18 in Hyderabad

Winless in three matches after chief coach Manolo Marquez took charge as head coach, the Indian men's football team will play Malaysia in an international friendly in Hyderabad on November 18, the national federation (AIFF) said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF General Secretary Anilkumar
AIFF General Secretary Anilkumar | Image: AIFF
