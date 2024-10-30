Published 22:28 IST, October 30th 2024
India to play international football friendly Match against Malaysia on Nov 18 in Hyderabad
Winless in three matches after chief coach Manolo Marquez took charge as head coach, the Indian men's football team will play Malaysia in an international friendly in Hyderabad on November 18, the national federation (AIFF) said on Wednesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF General Secretary Anilkumar | Image: AIFF
