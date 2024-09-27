Published 19:31 IST, September 27th 2024
India U-17 face Nepal hurdle in semifinals of SAFF U17 Championship
A buoyant Indian football team will take on Nepal in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship here on Saturday, hoping to continue its good run of form in the continental age-group tournament.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India U17 ready to clear Nepal hurdle in penultimate round clash | Image: www.the-aiff.com
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:24 IST, September 27th 2024