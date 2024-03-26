Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:42 IST
India vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup qualifier?
Ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match- India vs Afghanistan- let's figure out how to watch the match live in India and in Afghanistan.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
India will take on Afghanistan for the second time in 5 days. It is a crucial match for India as it could determine whether the Blue Tigers will advance to the third round of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers or not. India have been winless in the last 5 days thus the eagerness of the fans to witness the team's victory is getting prolonged. However, enthusiasts would be hoping that their patience will be rewarded in the 150th match of India captain Sunil Chhetri. Moreover, it would be a sight to witness, if the great man himself slots it in and take India to victory.
With all to look forward to let's find out how to watch the match live.
Advertisement
Also Read | India ready to pounce on Afghanistan in chock-a-block Guwahati Stadium
When is the India vs Afghanistan AFC World Cup qualifier match?
The India vs Afghanistan match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 pm IST.
Where is the India vs Afghanistan AFC World Cup qualifier match taking place?
The India vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam.
Also Read | Stimac says he will resign if India fail to reach qualifiers third round
Advertisement
How to watch the India vs Afghanistan live telecast in India?
The India vs Afghanistan live telecast will be available on DD Sports.
Advertisement
How to watch India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming in India?
The India vs Afghanistan live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
Advertisement
Also Read | Vinícius breaks down while talking about racism
How to watch India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming in Afghanistan?
The India vs Afghanistan live streaming will not be available in Afghanistan. The telecast could take place through a local television network.
India vs Afghanistan Line-ups From Their Last Meeting:
Afghanistan XI:
Ovays Azizi, Mahboob Hanifi, Haroon Amiri (C), Habibulla Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar Nazary, Omid Popalzay, Sharif Mukhammad.
Advertisement
India XI:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Akash Mishra, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Nikhil Poojary.
Advertisement
Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.