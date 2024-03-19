×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates: India win their 9th title

India vs Kuwait live score and updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will take on Kuwait in a much anticipated SAFF Championship final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This tournament could serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup next year. Catch all IND vs KUW live updates from the SAFF Championship final on republicworld.com

Reported by: Digital Desk
India vs Kuwait live updates
India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter) | Image: self
India vs Kuwait live updates: India win the final on penalties
India vs Kuwait live updates: Game heads into penalties
India vs Kuwait live updates: First half of extra time goes goalless
  • Listen to this article
5: 13 IST, March 19th 2024

India beat Kuwait on penalties by a score of 5-4.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

Game heads into penalties.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

Both teams failed to score in the extra time's first half.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

End of 90 mins as game enters extra-time.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

 Both teams are trying hard to score goals however are failing so far till the 80th minute.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

Both teams have been pressing hardly and want to take the lead but score still stands 1-1.

5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024

The second-half starts.

5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024

India go into the break with a crucial goal as the scoreline shows 1-1

 

8: 18 IST, July 4th 2023

tackles are flying in as both set of players looked to be completely dissolved in the game

5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024

Sahal Abdul Samad squares it to Lallianzuala Chhangte who taps in to make 1-1. The stadium erupts in cheer.

5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024

Sandesh Jhingan gets the first yellow card of the match for a rash foul

7: 52 IST, July 4th 2023

Kuwait are looking more organised as they have been more dangerous than the home side.

7: 47 IST, July 4th 2023

Kuwait punch a severe blow as the visitors take the lead through Al Khaldi who has a easy tap in.

5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

The crowd in Bengaluru has been very loud from the beginning of the game and the home team will try to gain to some strong foothold.

5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

India vs Kuwait kicks off

5: 13 IST, March 19th 2024

India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL 🏆🔥#KUWIND ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/avEPeEuRZ5

— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023

5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

Kuwait starting XI: Marzouq, Albloushi, Hajiah, Al Anezi, Al Qallaf, Al Enezi, Al Dhefeery, Abujabarah, Abdullah, Al Khaldi, Al Faneeni

5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in the tournament earlier and the onus will be on the home side.

5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

Sandesh Jhingan will return to the fold after serving his one-match suspension and forward Rahim Ali will also be available in this crucial clash.

6: 22 IST, July 4th 2023

Sunil Chhetri has been an inspirational figure for the Indian team and he will want to make his presence felt.

Published July 4th, 2023 at 18:22 IST

