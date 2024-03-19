Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:17 IST
India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates: India win their 9th title
India vs Kuwait live score and updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will take on Kuwait in a much anticipated SAFF Championship final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This tournament could serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup next year. Catch all IND vs KUW live updates from the SAFF Championship final on republicworld.com
- Sports
- 1 min read
5: 13 IST, March 19th 2024
India beat Kuwait on penalties by a score of 5-4.
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
Game heads into penalties.
Advertisement
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
Both teams failed to score in the extra time's first half.
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
End of 90 mins as game enters extra-time.
Advertisement
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
Both teams are trying hard to score goals however are failing so far till the 80th minute.
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
Both teams have been pressing hardly and want to take the lead but score still stands 1-1.
Advertisement
5: 14 IST, March 19th 2024
The second-half starts.
5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024
India go into the break with a crucial goal as the scoreline shows 1-1
Advertisement
8: 18 IST, July 4th 2023
tackles are flying in as both set of players looked to be completely dissolved in the game
5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024
Sahal Abdul Samad squares it to Lallianzuala Chhangte who taps in to make 1-1. The stadium erupts in cheer.
Advertisement
5: 15 IST, March 19th 2024
Sandesh Jhingan gets the first yellow card of the match for a rash foul
7: 52 IST, July 4th 2023
Kuwait are looking more organised as they have been more dangerous than the home side.
Advertisement
7: 47 IST, July 4th 2023
Kuwait punch a severe blow as the visitors take the lead through Al Khaldi who has a easy tap in.
5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
The crowd in Bengaluru has been very loud from the beginning of the game and the home team will try to gain to some strong foothold.
Advertisement
5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
India vs Kuwait kicks off
5: 13 IST, March 19th 2024
India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL 🏆🔥#KUWIND ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/avEPeEuRZ5
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
Advertisement
5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
Kuwait starting XI: Marzouq, Albloushi, Hajiah, Al Anezi, Al Qallaf, Al Enezi, Al Dhefeery, Abujabarah, Abdullah, Al Khaldi, Al Faneeni
5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in the tournament earlier and the onus will be on the home side.
Advertisement
5: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
Sandesh Jhingan will return to the fold after serving his one-match suspension and forward Rahim Ali will also be available in this crucial clash.
6: 22 IST, July 4th 2023
Sunil Chhetri has been an inspirational figure for the Indian team and he will want to make his presence felt.
Advertisement
Published July 4th, 2023 at 18:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.