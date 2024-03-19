Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

India vs Kuwait live score, SAFF Championship final updates: India win their 9th title

India vs Kuwait live score and updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co. will take on Kuwait in a much anticipated SAFF Championship final at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This tournament could serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup next year. Catch all IND vs KUW live updates from the SAFF Championship final on republicworld.com