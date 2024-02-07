Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:07 IST
India vs Syria Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2024: Syria win 1-0, India knocked out
India Vs Syria Live Blog: India and Syria are all set to lock horns against each other in their final group-stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The India Vs Syria match is scheduled to take place at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. India are yet to open their account in the ongoing pre-knockout stage.
- Sports
- 1 min read
7: 06 IST, January 23rd 2024
Syria defeated India 1-0 in their final group-stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
6: 49 IST, January 23rd 2024
Syria have scored the first goal of the match in the 76th minute.
Advertisement
6: 32 IST, January 23rd 2024
The match between India and Syria has resumed. Both teams have not scored any goals thus far.
6: 06 IST, January 23rd 2024
The match has gone into halftime with no goals scored from either side.
Advertisement
5: 39 IST, January 23rd 2024
The first half is about to close out. The score stands 0-0 afte 40 minutes.
5: 07 IST, January 23rd 2024
Indian defender Rahul Bheke has received a yellow card in the 2nd minute of the game.
Advertisement
5: 06 IST, January 23rd 2024
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between India and Syria has kicked off in Qatar.
3: 21 IST, January 23rd 2024
India's predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra; Apuia, Deepak Tangri; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Sunil Chhetri.
Syria's predicted XI: Ahmad Madania (GK); Abdul Rahman Weiss, Aiham Ousou, Thaer Krouma, Mouyad Ajan; Mahmoud Al-Aswad, Jalil Elias, Ezequiel Ham, Ammar Ramadan; Pablo Sabbag, Ibrahim Hesar
Advertisement
3: 27 IST, January 23rd 2024
The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Sports18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the India vs Syria match will be shown on the JioCinema app and website.
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News10 minutes ago
Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 finalSports 10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.