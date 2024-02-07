Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Highlights: Uzbekistan beat Blue Tigers 3-0

India and Uzbekistan are all set to lock horns against each other in their second game of the AFC Asian Cup on Thursday. The match is slated to take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. India are the only side in Group B that has not yet opened its account.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian men's football team
Indian men's football team | Image: AIFF
10: 03 IST, January 18th 2024

Uzbekistan have defeated India 3-0 in their AFC Asian Cup match. 

8: 50 IST, January 18th 2024

Uzbekistan have scored their third goal of the match against India inside the half-time. 

8: 29 IST, January 18th 2024

Uzbekistan have scored two goals against India in the first 18 minutes of their AFC Asian Cup clash. 

8: 05 IST, January 18th 2024

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan has started in Qatar. 

7: 05 IST, January 18th 2024

India have made three changes to their starting XI for their second AFC Asian Cup match against Uzbekistan. 

6: 11 IST, January 18th 2024

India's predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish, Nikhil Poojary; Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rahul Tangri, Apuia; Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallinzuala Chhangte

Uzbekistan's predicted XI: Utkir Yusupov; Umarbek Eshmurodov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov; Sherzod Nasrullaev, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Oston Urunov, Hojimat Erkinov
 

6: 07 IST, January 18th 2024

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. 

6: 06 IST, January 18th 2024

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup will be available on the Sports18 channel. The live streaming will be shown on the JioCinema app and website. 

