English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:10 IST

India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match on TV and online?

View the live streaming information for the today's AFC Asian Cup match between Uzbekistan and India at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 In the upcoming AFC Asian Cup match, India will face Uzbekistan in a critical Group B encounter. After a challenging start in the tournament for both teams, this match carries significant weight in determining their progression. India will aim to secure their first win, seeking to improve their standing after a tough loss in the previous match. Conversely, Uzbekistan will strive to seize victory after securing a draw in their opening fixture. With both teams eyeing a victory, the match promises to be fiercely contested as they endeavour to advance in the tournament. The encounter is poised to deliver an intense battle for supremacy.  

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs Uzbekistan, Group B will be played on Thursday
  • Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team 
  • India is placed in a tough group but is anticipated to perform well

Also Read: Morocco eases to 3-0 win over Tanzania in Africa Cup opener

Advertisement

When and where is the India vs Uzbekistan  AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Advertisement

Kickoff time: 8:00 PM IST.
Venue: The match will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where can we watch India vs Uzbekistan live telecast on TV in India?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.

Where can I watch India vs Uzbekistan live streaming in India?

To watch the live streaming of the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match, you can tune in to the JioCinema app and website. 

India vs Uzbekistan: All six meetings

  • India v Uzbekistan 2-2 (Nehru Gold Cup) – April 4, 1997
  • India v Uzbekistan 0-0 (International Friendly) – November 16, 1998
  • India v Uzbekistan 0-4 (International Friendly) – November 19, 1998
  • Uzbekistan v India 2-0 (Asian Games) - December 9, 1998
  • India v Uzbekistan 2-3 (AFC Asian Cup) - November 24, 1999
  • Uzbekistan v India 2-1 (Merdeka Cup) - June 26, 2001

Also Read: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win FA Cup replays

Advertisement

India vs Uzbekistan: Predicted XI

India possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Sandhu; Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra; Thapa, Ralte; Singh, Wangjam, Chhangte; Chhetri

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Turgunboev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Masharipov; Sergeyev

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement