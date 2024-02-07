Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

In the upcoming AFC Asian Cup match, India will face Uzbekistan in a critical Group B encounter. After a challenging start in the tournament for both teams, this match carries significant weight in determining their progression. India will aim to secure their first win, seeking to improve their standing after a tough loss in the previous match. Conversely, Uzbekistan will strive to seize victory after securing a draw in their opening fixture. With both teams eyeing a victory, the match promises to be fiercely contested as they endeavour to advance in the tournament. The encounter is poised to deliver an intense battle for supremacy.

3 things you need to know

India vs Uzbekistan, Group B will be played on Thursday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is placed in a tough group but is anticipated to perform well

Also Read: Morocco eases to 3-0 win over Tanzania in Africa Cup opener

Advertisement

When and where is the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Advertisement

Kickoff time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: The match will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where can we watch India vs Uzbekistan live telecast on TV in India?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.

Where can I watch India vs Uzbekistan live streaming in India?

To watch the live streaming of the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match, you can tune in to the JioCinema app and website.

India vs Uzbekistan: All six meetings

India v Uzbekistan 2-2 (Nehru Gold Cup) – April 4, 1997

India v Uzbekistan 0-0 (International Friendly) – November 16, 1998

India v Uzbekistan 0-4 (International Friendly) – November 19, 1998

Uzbekistan v India 2-0 (Asian Games) - December 9, 1998

India v Uzbekistan 2-3 (AFC Asian Cup) - November 24, 1999

Uzbekistan v India 2-1 (Merdeka Cup) - June 26, 2001

Also Read: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win FA Cup replays

Advertisement

India vs Uzbekistan: Predicted XI

India possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Sandhu; Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra; Thapa, Ralte; Singh, Wangjam, Chhangte; Chhetri

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Turgunboev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Masharipov; Sergeyev