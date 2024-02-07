Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:10 IST
India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match on TV and online?
View the live streaming information for the today's AFC Asian Cup match between Uzbekistan and India at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In the upcoming AFC Asian Cup match, India will face Uzbekistan in a critical Group B encounter. After a challenging start in the tournament for both teams, this match carries significant weight in determining their progression. India will aim to secure their first win, seeking to improve their standing after a tough loss in the previous match. Conversely, Uzbekistan will strive to seize victory after securing a draw in their opening fixture. With both teams eyeing a victory, the match promises to be fiercely contested as they endeavour to advance in the tournament. The encounter is poised to deliver an intense battle for supremacy.
3 things you need to know
- India vs Uzbekistan, Group B will be played on Thursday
- Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team
- India is placed in a tough group but is anticipated to perform well
Also Read: Morocco eases to 3-0 win over Tanzania in Africa Cup opener
Advertisement
When and where is the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Uzbekistan is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Advertisement
Kickoff time: 8:00 PM IST.
Venue: The match will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Where can we watch India vs Uzbekistan live telecast on TV in India?
The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.
Where can I watch India vs Uzbekistan live streaming in India?
To watch the live streaming of the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match, you can tune in to the JioCinema app and website.
India vs Uzbekistan: All six meetings
- India v Uzbekistan 2-2 (Nehru Gold Cup) – April 4, 1997
- India v Uzbekistan 0-0 (International Friendly) – November 16, 1998
- India v Uzbekistan 0-4 (International Friendly) – November 19, 1998
- Uzbekistan v India 2-0 (Asian Games) - December 9, 1998
- India v Uzbekistan 2-3 (AFC Asian Cup) - November 24, 1999
- Uzbekistan v India 2-1 (Merdeka Cup) - June 26, 2001
Also Read: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win FA Cup replays
Advertisement
India vs Uzbekistan: Predicted XI
India possible starting lineup:
Advertisement
Sandhu; Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra; Thapa, Ralte; Singh, Wangjam, Chhangte; Chhetri
Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:
Advertisement
Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Turgunboev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Masharipov; Sergeyev
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News10 minutes ago
Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 finalSports 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.