'Captain, Leader, Legend': Indian Football fans HEARTBROKEN as Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu

Advertisement

Indian Football legend and Captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday morning stunned the nation as he announced his retirement from an iconic 19-year international career.

Sunil Chhetri is considered to be one of the greatest sporting icons the country has seen. The Indian National Football team captain will play his final game for the Blue Tigers on June 6th at the Salt Lake Stadium when India lock horns with Kuwait in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Advertisement

“It took time because the kid inside me, he never wants to stop if given a chance to play for his country, man. Never. There hasn’t been, I’ve got, I’m really fortunate in my life, there has been so many amazing things that have happened to me. I practically live a dream, but nothing comes close to, to playing for a country. So the kid kept fighting and probably even in future will keep fighting inside. I think the sensible, the matured player, a person inside knows it, knew it, that this is it. But it wasn’t easy”, said Sunil Chhetri in the video he posted on X announcing his retirement.

I'd like to say something... pic.twitter.com/xwXbDi95WV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11)

Sunil Chhetri will hang his boots at 39 years of age and as India's most decorated footballer with 94 goals in 150 appearances for the nation. But as Sunil Chhetri bids adieu to the Blue Tigers, fans of Indian football were left heartbroken by the news.

Indian Football fans heartbroken as Sunil Chhetri bids Adieu

As soon as Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from Football, fans flooded on Social Media to share their heartbroken response.



End of an era#SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/Bns7aeTLPy — God (@Indic_God)

Happy retirement legend. You will always be the face of Indian football. #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/hFMSIsDuCR — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

Happy retirement legend.

Captain, Leader, Legend.

❤️❤️#SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/FmHy6aN9Or — Swarnadeep Chakraborty (@SwarnadeepChak9)

#SunilChhetri

You did so much for India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t1SobZQOyg — Aman Maurya (@amanmaurya26)