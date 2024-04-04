Advertisement

The hits keep on coming for Indian football in 2024. an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Guwahati last month, the Indian football team has dropped to a new low in the latest FIFA rankings. Indian football men's team dropped four places to 121 in the rankings, its worst in recent years.

After a big high last year, where the Igor Stimac-coached side broke into the top-100 after winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Tri-Nations tournament and the SAFF Championship. Even though the team registered a win against Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers, its first away win in over two decades, things changed after a forgettable outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. Indian football team lost all its matches without scoring a single goal and plummeted 15 spots to 117th after the continental tournament. India ended their Asian Cup campaign in January pointless and goal-less after losing to Australia (0-2), Uzbekistan (0-3) and Syria (0-1). It finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B.

A new low for Indian football

Then the big shock came on March 26 when they suffered a shocking defeat at home to lowly-ranked Afghanistan to continue its poor run of late. Last month, the Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan in their first leg second round World Cup qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia, and then lost the home fixture, prompting outrage from fans and calls for the sacking of Stimac.

AIFF President constitutes five-member committee to hold discussions with India head coach Igor Stimac! #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 29, 2024

India's worst ranking, though, is 173.

Before dropping 15 places to 117 in March, the Indian team was placed at 102nd in the FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.

Reigning world champions Argentina continue to top the chart followed by 2022 World Cup runners-up France, England, Belgium and Brazil.

Netherlands occupy the sixth place and they are followed by Portugal, Spain and Italy with Croatia completing the top 10.

(with PTI inputs)