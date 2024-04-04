×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Indian football team drops to its worst ranking in many years after embarrassing loss to Afghanistan

The Indian football team lost all its matches without scoring a single goal in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Then the big shock came against Afghanistan.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The hits keep on coming for Indian football in 2024. an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Guwahati last month, the Indian football team has dropped to a new low in the latest FIFA rankings. Indian football men's team dropped four places to 121 in the rankings, its worst in recent years.

After a big high last year, where the Igor Stimac-coached side broke into the top-100 after winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Tri-Nations tournament and the SAFF Championship. Even though the team registered a win against Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers, its first away win in over two decades, things changed after a forgettable outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. Indian football team lost all its matches without scoring a single goal and plummeted 15 spots to 117th after the continental tournament. India ended their Asian Cup campaign in January pointless and goal-less after losing to Australia (0-2), Uzbekistan (0-3) and Syria (0-1). It finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | AIFF holds meeting with coach Igor Stimac; Here's how much time Stimac has before getting SACKED

A new low for Indian football

Then the big shock came on March 26 when they suffered a shocking defeat at home to lowly-ranked Afghanistan to continue its poor run of late. Last month, the Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan in their first leg second round World Cup qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia, and then lost the home fixture, prompting outrage from fans and calls for the sacking of Stimac.

India's worst ranking, though, is 173.

Before dropping 15 places to 117 in March, the Indian team was placed at 102nd in the FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.

Advertisement

Reigning world champions Argentina continue to top the chart followed by 2022 World Cup runners-up France, England, Belgium and Brazil.

Netherlands occupy the sixth place and they are followed by Portugal, Spain and Italy with Croatia completing the top 10. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dr.C.N. Manjunath

Manjunath vs Manjunath

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live Score

a minute ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

6 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

6 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

11 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

12 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

12 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

13 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

14 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

17 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

18 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

19 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

20 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

21 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

22 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

23 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo