Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Indian Super League announces dates for Finals and Playoffs, Full Schedule here

Indian Super League (ISL) has set the date for the final of the 2023-24 season. Playoffs are set to commence in April.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ISL announces date for 2023-24 final and playoffs
ISL announces date for 2023-24 final and playoffs | Image:ISL
  • 2 min read
The final of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season will be on May 4 with the playoffs scheduled to start from April 19, the organisers of the football tournament said on Thursday.

The venue of the final will be announced soon, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league's organiser said.

"The season final will be held on May 4. The fight for a place in the final starts from April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in home and away format," the ISL said in a statement.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The 2023-24 season of the ISL has been one of the most competitive with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan in the fray to win the League Winners Shield.

The six playoffs teams have already been confirmed with the sixth spot being taken by Chennaiyin FC after East Bengal FC's loss to Punjab FC on Wednesday.

In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC had already qualified for the playoffs.

Playoffs schedule: Knockouts - April 19 & 20 Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 & 24 Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 & 29 Final - May 4. PTI AH AH TAP

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

