Indian Women's Team To Play Maldives In Two FIFA Friendlies

The Indian women's team is set to play Maldives in two FIFA international friendlies on December 30 and January 2 in Bengaluru, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.

The two matches will be played at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

India is ranked 69th while Maldives is at 163, as per the latest FIFA rankings released on December 13.