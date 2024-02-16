Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Live Streaming: How to watch Club friendly in India, UK, & USA?

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has confirmed Messi's inclusion in the lineup for the fixture against Newell’s Old Boys.

Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi playing in Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe
Lionel Messi playing in Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe | Image:AP
Lionel Messi is poised to face his childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, on Friday, February 16. Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has confirmed Messi's inclusion in the lineup for the fixture against Newell’s Old Boys, where he is expected to feature for as many minutes as possible. 

The Inter Miami team management is keeping a close eye on Messi's fitness as they prepare for the upcoming season. This encounter with Newell’s Old Boys will also mark the conclusion of Miami’s seven-match global preseason tour, which saw them play across two continents.

When is the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys is scheduled for Friday, February 16.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match start?

The match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys will start at 6:00 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match live streaming in India?

You can catch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match on Apple TV in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys will be available on Apple TV.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys will be available on Apple TV.

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys: Predicted line-ups

Inter Miami Predicted Line-up: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba, David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor

Newell’s Old Boys Predicted Line-up: Ramiro Macagno, Armando Mendez, Victor Velazquez, Ian Glavinovich, Angelo Martino, Rodrigo Fernandez, Franco Martin Diaz, Guillermo May, Ever Banega, Brian Aguirre, Ignacio Ramirez
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

