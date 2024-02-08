English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024 semi-final in India, MENA, UK and USA?

AFC Asian Cup 2024: Here's how fans can watch the live streaming and live telecast of the Iran vs Qatar match on TV and online.

Republic Sports Desk
AFC Asian Cup 2024: Iran vs Qatar
AFC Asian Cup 2024: Iran vs Qatar | Image:AP
The AFC Asian Cup is at its business end and today Jordan and South Korea will square off for a place in the final. The match will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The winner of the match will play Jordan in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2024. An intriguing set of plays is in the awaits. Thus, ahead of the start of the match let's focus on the pre-requisites and find out how to watch the match live.

When will the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final game be played?

The Iran vs Qatar Semi-Final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Where is the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final taking place?

The Iran vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup Cup 2023 Semi-Final will take place at Al Thumama Stadium, in Qatar.

At what time will the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final start?

The Iran vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. 

How to watch Iran vs Qatar AFC live telecast in India?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Iran vs Qatar match live in India.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streaming in India?

The Iran vs Qatar live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Iran vs Qatar live streaming will be available on Triller TV+ at 4:00 PM BST.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Iran vs Qatar live streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV at 10:00 AM EST.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streaming in the Middle East?

Fans in the USA can catch Iran vs Qatar live streaming on Abu Dhabi Sports at 6:00 PM. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

