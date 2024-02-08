Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed a big surprise after they selected Dhruv Jurel for the five-match Test series against England. While the squad was just for the first two test matches, the surprising pick of Dhruv Jurel took everyone by surprise. The uncapped player is one of the three wicketkeepers in the squad alongside KS Bharat and KL Rahul. But a drama erupted as Ishan Kishan was left off the team yet again.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan last featured in the IND-AUS T20I series and played in the first match

Kishan requested to opt out of the All-Format tour in South Africa

The keeper-batter's return to Team India is yet to take place

Where is Ishan Kishan? Is BCCI looking for other prospects?

The election of uncapped player Dhruv Jurel has sprung a question among the fans' minds. Given that the team already has a rising wicketkeeper-batter in Ishan Kishan, the selectors snubbing him has raised a lot of questions in the fans' minds. Kishan put up a satisfactory display when he was handed his Test cap in 2023 during the West Indies tour and performed well both behind and ahead of the stumps. But since he asked for some time off, citing personal reasons, his return is yet to happen.

Eventually, reports came out that the keeper-batter needed a break owing to mental exhaustion. He has been travelling with the national team for months but did not receive ample chances to contribute to the squad. Moreover, there were rumours that the selectors were unhappy with him and that he was not being picked due to disciplinary reasons. But Coach Rahul Dravid was quick to scrub off those reports.

ishan Kishan ina ction against West Indies in tht 2nd Test match at Port of Spain | Image: AP



Even though there seems to be no ill will among the Kishan and the selectors, the keeper-batter needs to make himself available in domestic cricket first to make his comeback on the Indian Cricket Team. For now, it looks like the selectors are stepping up and searching for a new keeper-batter until Kishan returns and keeps their options wide open. Team India currently has KL Rahul and KS Bharat, with Rishabh Pant recovering from the car accident. Ishan Kishan's chances may slip down with the selectors calling up Dhruv Jurel.

How good is Dhruv Jurel?

Dhruv Jurel represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He is a wicketkeeper-batter and has competed in 15 FC matches. With 790 runs at an average of 46.47, Jurel has scored a ton and five half-centuries. The keeper-batter has been a reliable player and has a bright future ahead in the game.