On February 1, 2024, in the Kingdom Arena, Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will play a historic friendly match. This is the much-awaited showdown between football legends Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami. Fans everywhere are expected to be enthralled with their final clash, making it an unforgettable "last dance" for these renowned athletes.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami will be played tonight

Al-Nassr cancelled the pre-season China tour owing to Ronaldo’s injury

CR7 suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since January

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami: Is Ronaldo playing tonight?

The biggest question that will come to everyone's minds when Al Nassr take on Inter Miami will be ‘Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing?’. Ronaldo's participation in the upcoming match of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami has been questioned, resulting in an eagerly awaited matchup as rumours emerged of a reunion between football giants Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. The Kingdom's General Authority for Entertainment chairman, Turki Alalshikh, has referred to the match on February 1 between Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Messi's Inter Miami as the "Last Dance," referencing their legendary rivalry at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Expectations are high, but if the Portuguese star is unable to compete, concerns about Ronaldo's fitness and the future of the Riyadh Season Cup loom. Concerns over Ronaldo's health for the next match have been raised by recent setbacks during Al Nassr's trip to China, such as the cancellation of a friendly due to a muscle injury. Even though Al Nassr used social media to confirm the cancellations, there are still unanswered concerns about how they would affect the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match.

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro has offered an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's rehabilitation from injury, noting that the Portuguese star is at the last piece of the puzzle to join the team. According to Goal, Castro voiced hope regarding Ronaldo's anticipated comeback to team training. He said that he is looking forward to Ronaldo's assimilation into the club and his quick return to play. He said:

"We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days he can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game,"

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to participate in tonight's encounter, paving the way for a stunning miracle if he does emerge on the pitch.

Live stream details of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match here:-

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in UK at 7:00 PM BST. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the USA at 1:00 PM ET. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.