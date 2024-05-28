Advertisement

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United despite struggling with their worst season in Premier League in terms of losses managed to end it on a high as they beat Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Sunday to pick up another silverware.

Winning the FA Cup in what was a tumultuous season for ten Hag will definitely give the Dutch manager much needed relief from the rising speculation around his job. In his first two season, Manchester United have won two silverwares in the Carabao Cup last year and the FA Cup this year.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'He will suffer': Xavi FIRES warning to new Barcelona coach as he takes a dig at club while leaving

Erik ten Hag's job under the scanner

Erik ten Hag's job as Manchester United manager was always going to be under scrutiny at the end of the season given the way his side performed.

Ten Hag has on numerable occasions made it clear that the new ownership group of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have assured him that they want to rebuild the club with ETH at the helm.

Advertisement

However, according to top football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United baord will have a sit down this week and evaluate whether to continue with Erik ten Hag for next season or to approach someone else for his job.

🚨🔴 Manchester United board set for review this week in order to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future.



Contacts with representatives of other managers already took place in order to be ready, up to directors and INEOS now.



Internal talks start today, crucial days and hours ahead. pic.twitter.com/mGuyXRrIGo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Also Read | Jim Ratcliffe is 'proud' of Man United's FA Cup win

Erik ten Hag however after winning the FA Cup final did drop a hint that his job is under threat. He simply stated if the club doesn't want him then he will go some other place and keep winning trophies.

Advertisement

"Two trophies in two seasons and three finals… not bad. If they don’t want me anymore, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies. That’s what I do”, said Erik ten Hag.

As the summer transfer window edges closer the feeling is that Manchester United will take a decision on ETH future very soon to get the preparation for new season absolutely right.