Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Is Lionel Messi fit to lead Inter Miami against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2nd leg?

Will the GOAT return?, Lionel Messi's exceptional form adds anticipation to Inter Miami's crucial match against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi acknowledges supporters as he leaves the pitch during the second half of a preseason friendly MLS soccer match against FC Dallas | Image: AP
In the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 Leg 2, Inter Miami faces Nashville at Chase Stadium tomorrow at 5:45 am. With the aggregate score tied at 2-2, the match promises high stakes and intense competition. Both teams will vie for victory to secure advancement to the next stage, setting the stage for a thrilling and strategic encounter.

Also Read: Ronaldo's side ousted in AFC Champions League quarter-final vs Al Ain

Will Lionel Messi play against Nashville in the second leg match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup?

Inter Miami's captain, Lionel Messi, has resumed training ahead of Wednesday's (March 13) home second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

Inter Miami was able to draw 2-2 with their opponents in the first leg, which was played away from home last week. Luis Suarez, the team's new addition, provided a vital goal in the closing minutes to tie the game. Even though Jacub Shaffelburg gave Nashville two leads, Messi and Suarez, his old Barcelona teammate, made sure Miami would come back.

Due to his hectic schedule, Messi was rested for the team's most recent home MLS setback, 3-2, against Montreal. With so many games on the schedule, manager Tata Martino stressed how crucial it is to adequately manage Messi's fatigue. Tata Martino said: 

“We talked about it about a week ago and we agreed that this was the game where he had to rest, regardless of what happened in the game with Nashville. We also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season.”

Lionel Messi resumed first-team training on Tuesday, perhaps indicating that he is ready to play in the pivotal home leg against Nashville, according to sources from GOAL. Before the Cup match, manager Tata Martino made the following statement:

“All the players are doing well. All the players are available.”

Also Read: 'I made a mistake': Ronaldo opens up on ban over obscene gesture

Lionel Messi's performance for Inter Miami this season has been remarkable. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, he has made a notable impact, scoring a goal in his sole appearance. In MLS matches, Messi has displayed his scoring prowess consistently, netting three goals and providing one assist in three appearances, maintaining a high minutes-per-goal ratio of 90. Overall, Messi's contribution to the team stands at four goals and one assist in 360 minutes of play.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

