Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

ISIS WARNS of terrorist attack during Champions League quarter-finals in London, Paris and Madrid

The Islamic State has warned authorities of European Cities of London, Paris and Madrid of terror attacks during UCL quarter-finals first leg.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
ISIS warns of terror attacks in UCL quarters
ISIS warns of terror attacks in UCL quarters | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The Islamic State has sent a warning to the authorities of London, Paris and Madrid of terrorist attacks in the stadiums hosting the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The four stadiums ISIS have threatened to blow up this week include Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, Paris Saint Germani’s Parc Des Princes and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

ISIS fired this warning through its media outlet the Al Azaim foundation. The terror threat sees an image of a Jihadi terrorist with an AK-47 and the background features an image of all the four stadiums along with the message - “Kill Them All”.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Know all telecast details

‘No Need For Panic’: Madrid Authorities Affirm

The Spanish Capital of Madrid is gearing up to host a Champions League double header this week. As Tuesday will see Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu and Wednesday will see Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of the Marca, the Government of Spain will take a decision on whether to increase security for the matches or not. He reported that the authorities have affirmed that there is no need of panic and they are aware of the alleged threats.

Even before the terrorist attacks warning by ISIS, the Anti-Violence Commission in Spainhad already considered the two clashes in Madrid as “high risk” due to the possibility of violence among the fanbases. Close to 3000 security personnel have been assigned to keep situation control outside the stadiums.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming

Football plagued with terror attacks in the past

European football is not new to receiving terrorist threats by ISIS over the years as the most recent terror threat before this came ahead of the Der Klassiker as they warned to blow up Bayern Munich and Borrusia Dortmund fans at the Allianz arena a couple of weeks ago.

Back in October 2024, a horrific tragedy occured in Brussels when a man of Tunisian origin shot two Swedish Football supporters ahead of the match between Sweden and Belgium. The federal prosecutor’s office in Brussels confirmed that the man claimed to be inspired by ISIS.

In 2015, the international friendly between France and Germany at the Parc Des Princes was affected due to terror attacks in the nearby northern suburbs of Paris. 
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

