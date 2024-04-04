×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

ISL 2023-24: It's a game between attack-minded teams, asserts Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle

The Marina Machans currently occupy the 10th position in the points table with a total of 21 points and Coyle aims to secure a victory in the next match

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chennaiyin FC players in action during a training session
Chennaiyin FC players in action during a training session | Image:Chennaiyin FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

Coming off the back of a thrilling victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous match, Chennaiyin FC are poised to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today with head coach Owen Coyle anticipating it to be a high-intensity clash between two attack-minded teams.
 
The Marina Machans currently occupy the 10th position in the points table with a total of 21 points and Coyle aims to secure a victory in the next match to enhance their prospects of finishing within the top six and qualifying for the playoffs.

"The only way to have a strong end of the season is by being at our very best. So, it's going to take a big effort because Jamshedpur are a very good side and there are some good players in their team. They are among the teams that likely believe they deserve more points than they currently have. You see some wonderful play and they've got some exciting talents, so this will be as different with a game as it was the other night but when we're at our very best we can win games and that's what we need to do now," commented the head coach during the press conference before the match.

He added, "We need to look to finish strong, obviously we have two home games in a row. However, right now we're only thinking about Jamshedpur because we need to go and try and get maximum points for obvious reasons and they'll feel the same. I think it's a game between two very attack-minded teams. It will be a typical match, but we know that at our best we can win the game and that's got to be the aim to, as I say, to have a really big shock finish to end this season."

The Scotsman also stressed the importance of consistency for the team at this critical stage of the league, aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs.

He stated, "The only way to get back-to-back wins is to be consistent. It's to play at the same level again, we need another consistent performance and if we do that, it's the right time of the year to bring them because this is the time when you want to be consistent. If you are consistent, it can lead to big results, and big points and gives us an offer to try and play in that final."

"The top five are there and the other teams are fighting for the sixth position as well. We have to make sure that we do everything in our power to try to achieve that and go into the playoffs and as we know anything can happen. But you've got to achieve that first and this is all we will try to do," concluded Coyle.

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC have contested 13 matches in the ISL, with the Marina Machans securing victories in five games, while five matches have ended in a tie. Jamshedpur won the three matches.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tesla

Tesla begins making cars

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a minute ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

8 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

8 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

9 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

10 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

12 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

12 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

17 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

26 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

27 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

30 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

32 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo