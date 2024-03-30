×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

ISL 2023-24: We still have a real chance of Top-6; Chennaiyin FC head coach Coyle

Chennaiyin will resume their campaign after a short international break against tough Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a blockbuster Sunday clash.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields (C) celebrates scoring a goal
Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields (C) celebrates scoring a goal | Image:ISL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

With the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 in its final stage and the race for the playoffs intensified, seven teams are still in contention for the remaining two spots. Chennaiyin FC are one of them and head coach Owen Coyle believes that his side can qualify for the knockout stage.

Placed 11th in the table with 18 points but only three less than sixth-placed Punjab FC, Chennaiyin have four matches left this season. Positive results in their remaining matches will confirm their place in Top-6, however the road to qualification will not be without challenges.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin will resume their campaign after a short international break against tough Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a blockbuster Sunday clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

“We still have a real chance this year of going to the top six. To do that we need to perform really well and look to get a result tomorrow which we’ll keep on doing.

Advertisement

“I think we’ve no doubt about it, we let ourselves down badly in the last game (against Hyderabad). Had we won the game as we should have, we’d actually be sitting in the 6th position with a game in hand. The margin of sitting in eleven to six is absolutely nothing,” head coach Coyle told the media during a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have scored 38 goals so far—the most by any team this season, have already qualified for the playoffs with an eight-match unbeaten streak. The 57-year-old tactician is fully aware of the strong challenge but said his side is not afraid and will take the field with a positive mindset to try and win the game.

Advertisement

“They’ve very, very good players. So we’re very respectful of the challenge we face but we know at very best, as we’ve shown, if we can perform the way we did against Odisha then we’ll be capable of winning a game and that’s why football is an amazing game and it’s never really how you start the season, it’s how you finish.

“There’s no doubt we face a difficult task. That’s the nature of football. But it wouldn’t stop us in our endeavours to go and get a result for our audience because we still have a realistic chance of making the top six. To do that, you have to come to big venues, big arenas against very good teams and win games. And that’s what we’re trying to do,” Coyle further added.

Advertisement

Striker Connor Shields, who has scored three goals this season, also anticipates a tough contest but said a complete performance will get Chennaiyin a desired result.

“We know what we need to do to improve and what we need tomorrow is a complete performance because of the quality of players we’re playing against and the team,” Shields said.

Advertisement

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had secured a 3-1 win during their visit to Chennai earlier this season. It was their third win against the Marina Machans in seven ISL matches played between the two teams so far with three ending in a draw.

The match will begin at 7:30pm IST with the live action available on Viacom18 and JioCinema.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

4 minutes ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

4 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

12 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

14 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

14 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

18 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

20 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

21 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

21 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

26 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

26 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

27 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

27 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

28 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

34 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

35 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo